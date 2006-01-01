You have nice neighbours. We're making an app that knocks on their doors so you don’t have to. (Seriously would you ever knock on a neighbour's door IRL?? 😬 👋)
In a nutshell, get a hand with your nugget whenever you need it, without spending a ton. And help other humans when they need it. That's nice! Here comes the neighbourhood :)
Neighbours helping neighbours — with their dogs.
Houndr's an everyday support system for humans with dogs — c/o an app. Because everyone needs a hand with their dog sometimes. It's basically a law of nature.
It takes a neighbourhood to raise a dog.
We don’t know anyone who doesn’t need a hand with their dog sometimes. Generally you probably have plenty to do, things come up, and your dog can end up with the short end of the stick.
Help definitely isn’t always available, reliable, or cheap ... yup we said it. What’s a human to do? Gah! You need a sister wife or a personal assistant, mom, maybe a really nice roommate. Or neighbours!!! More than one; more like a pack of them. 🕺🏽 👯 🙆🏾 🚶
We knock on doors so you don't have to.
If you live in a city like Toronto you’re surrounded by a lot of people (ummm neighbours) who’d be happy to lend a hand if they knew you needed it. People are nice!! We knock on doors for you, introducing you to neighbours who are happy to help. No awkwardness, ever!
Just go do whatever you need to do and know your doggo is in good hands. And when you have time, you can help other humans / hang out with a pup *swoon*. You should!! Give and take is magic! ⚡⚡⚡
End game = happier humans & happier dogs.
At the end of the day having a dog will be even nicer, puppers will be bouncing around the city, joyously (!!) spending time with humans, humans will worry less knowing their dogs are happy, and neighbourhoods will be friendlier. Dreams!!! 🌈 ☀️